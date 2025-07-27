J.C. Ngando News: Assists second in 3-0 win
J.C. Ngando scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.
Ngando scored his second goal of the season after he returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence. He took two shots for only the second time this season, and he also created a chance. His only cross of the game was accurate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now