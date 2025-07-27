Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
J.C. Ngando headshot

J.C. Ngando News: Assists second in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

J.C. Ngando scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Ngando scored his second goal of the season after he returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence. He took two shots for only the second time this season, and he also created a chance. His only cross of the game was accurate.

J.C. Ngando
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now