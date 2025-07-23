Jean-Charles Castelletto News: Exits Nantes

Castelletto has departed Nantes for free agency, according to his former club.

Castelletto is seeing his time with Nantes come to an end after a few years of wanting out of the club, set to test free agency until the new season. He started in all 30 of his appearances for the club in the 2024/25 season, so this is a tough loss while also adding a decent talent to the free agency pool. He will likely find a new club in no time with his solid experience, even adding a little bit of versatility with his ability to play outside of the center of the defense.