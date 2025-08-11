Dompe suffered an ankle injury in recent weeks during team training but has reportedly been working very hard to return as soon as possible and is now seeing an open door to possibly be available for the season opener against Borussia Monchengladbach. This is good news for the newly promoted team since Dompe was one of the key players in the frontline last season, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in the second division. That said, if the Borussia game comes too soon for him, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, who is back with the team, or Robert Nesta Glatzel will be the possible replacements in the striker position until he returns.