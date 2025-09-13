De Lange started in goal for Marseille in his first game of the season and recorded a shutout while facing just one shot on target, ending a run of 13 games without a clean sheet for OM. The goalkeeper replaced Geronimo Rulli, who returned late from international duty, and made one save while dealing comfortably with Lorient's limited threat as OM controlled possession and territory. That said, De Lange is expected to return to a bench role moving forward and feature mainly in the French Cup and on rare occasions in Ligue 1.