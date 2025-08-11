Gouweleeuw suffered a hand injury following a tackle but remained on the pitch to play the whole game against Sunderland in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. That said, reports say he was sent directly to the hospital after the game as he could have suffered a hand fracture. Gouweleeuw will likely be assessed in the coming days to see if he has to miss some time or if he can play with a bandage. If the defender has to miss time to recover, Cedric Zesiger will see increased playing time in the backline.