Jens Stage Injury: Suffers foot injury

Stage will be unavailable for Werder Bremen for several weeks after suffering from a painful stress reaction in the metatarsal, the club announced.

Stage suffered a foot injury at the beginning of the pre-season and an examination last week revealed a painful stress reaction in the metatarsal which will sideline him for several weeks. The Danish midfielder will not travel with the team for the training camp in Zillertal to recover from his injury in the training facilities in Bremen. Head coach Horst Steffen is optimistic about his quick return before the start of the 2025/26 season.