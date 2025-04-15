Jeremie Boga News: Active display in draw

Boga had four shots (two on target), created four chances and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Boga was one of his team's most dangerous players up front, both creating for teammates and finishing plays himself, but couldn't convert this performance in an appearance on the scoresheet. This was the third consecutive start for the attacker. who's playing even better than he did prior to the injury that left him off for two months.