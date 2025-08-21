Frimpong will be sidelined until the international break after his exit from the last match due to precaution, as it is now confirmed he suffered an injury, possibly missing more time if it wasn't for his removal. The good news for the club is that Conor Bradley (hamstring) is back in training, potentially returning soon and giving the club another option at right-back. However, if Bradley is not ready, the club will have to lean on Joe Gomez or Curtis Jones, both of whom have appeared at right-back in their career. The hope is that Frimpong isn't out longer, as he is a starter and still trying to integrate into the team after joining this summer.