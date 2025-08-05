Ebobisse was forced off in the 33rd minute of Tuesday's Leagues Cup game due to an apparent hamstring injury. The striker will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he has to miss time. That said, Ebobisse started only one of his last six MLS appearances, his absence will not impact the starting XI, and with the imminent arrival of Son Heung-Min as the new LAFC striker, he will likely see even less playing time with the Black and Gold. However, until the officialization of the South Korean is made, Nathan Ordaz is expected to lead the attack for LAFC.