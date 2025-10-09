Ebobisse earned a start up top amid a shortage of attacking options caused by international duty. It was only his eighth start in 20 league appearances and his first since July 17. As a starter, he has produced three goals from 10 shots (five on goal) and created seven chances, while adding a goal and an assist off the bench for overall totals of four goals and one assist. Unless there's a sudden return of international players, the forward is likely to keep his place in the lineup when they visit Austin on Sunday.