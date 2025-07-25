Jesus Alberto Angulo Injury: Returns to training

Angulo (knee) has resumed on-field practice work after being sidelined since late May.

Angulo is perhaps a few days away from being an option, but it remains unclear to what extent he has been involved in training. The versatile defender was a key part of the starting lineup last season, featuring in 19 Liga MX matchups and seven CONCACAF Champions Cup clashes. Once he's healthy, he may appear as a left-back in place of Jesus Garza, or at center-back, where Romulo Zwarg would likely be the one to make way.