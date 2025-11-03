Angulo committed a penalty kick that also resulted in his second yellow card of the match against the city rivals. Therefore, he'll be suspended for the regular-season finale versus Atletico San Luis and could be considered again for the opening quarterfinals leg. The versatile defender finished the first stage of the campaign with 31 clearances, 12 tackles and seven interceptions in 429 minutes of play. He has played as a center-back lately, so his place in the lineup may be taken by either Juan Jose Purata or Rafael Guerrero.