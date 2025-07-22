Jesus Areso News: Joins Athletic

Areso has completed a transfer to Atheltic from Osasuna, according to his new club.

Areso will not play with Osasuna this season after completing a transfer, remaining in Spain on a deal until 2031 with Atheltic. He is coming off a solid campaign, starting in 35 of his 36 appearances while adding three assists, finishing his second straight season as their starter at right-back. He will now likely assume that spot with his new club, a solid defender that can serve in a solid two-way role.