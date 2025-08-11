Ferreira led the Seattle attack in a number of categories Sunday, recording team-bests with four crosses (four accurate), four corners and matching a team-high with five chances created. In addition to his attacking prowess, the attacking-midfielder tracked back to add one interception and two tackles (zero won) to the team's clean sheet effort during his 74 minutes of play. Ferreira has been part of the Seattle starting XI in each of their last eight league fixtures, scoring twice and assisting once over that span.