Jesus Garza Injury: Forced off against Toluca

Garza suffered an injury that prevented him from completing the full match in Saturday's 4-3 win over Toluca, Once Diario reports.

Garza had a pain and asked to be subbed off during the second half of the game. He has been the Tigeers' starting left-back in the absence of Jesus Alberto Angulo (knee), delivering one assist in two Apertura 2025 clashes. However, Osvaldo Rodriguez might assume the position if both Garza and Angulo are ruled out in the immediate future.