Jesus Murillo News: Regains starting role Friday

Murillo (knee) has made the initial lineup for Friday's matchup versus Tijuana.

Murillo is ready to return after failing to make an appearance in the first pair of Apertura games due to the injury. If he's fully recovered, the center-back should complete the full 90 minutes and could strengthen his side's defense in upcoming fixtures. Last season, he ranked second on the squad with an average of 4.7 clearances per game. Both Diego Ochoa and Jose Garcia are now among the substitutes with the Colombian starting alongside Moises Mosquera.