Jhojan Julio News: Transfers to Gallos

Julio has completed a move to Queretaro from Tijuana for the rest of the Apertura 2025 and Leagues Cup competitions.

Julio took part in eight games for Xolos over the past six months, scoring one goal and an assist in that period. He has done a fair job but not enough to play in a Tijuana squad whose wings are perhaps its strongest area. Now he'll be able to seek a more significant role in contention with Lucas Rodriguez, Sebastian Hernandez and Alan Medina.