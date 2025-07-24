Jhon Arias News: Completes Wolves move

Arias has completed a move to Wolves, joining from Fluminense and signing a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, his new club announced.

Arias moves to England after impressing at the Club World Cup this summer and will reunite with Andre, who he played with at Fluminense, and Colombian teammate Yerson Mosquera. He arrives with both personal accolades and team titles from his time in Colombia and Brazil and has 31 international caps to date. Arias made 229 appearances for Fluminense and contributed to 102 goals. The forward will now discover the Premier League and could be a valuable option in the frontline for coach Vitor Pereira.