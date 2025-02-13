Joao Felix News: Four shots in loss

Felix registered four shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Feyenoord.

Felix couldn't contribute to a goal on Wednesday but registered his second consecutive game with at least four shots. The Portuguese star has also been impactful in the team's creativity, taking four corners and creating two chances against Feyenoord. He will look to contribute to a second goal on Saturday against Verona with his new team after scoring in the Italian Cup earlier this month.