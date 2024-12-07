Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. Chelsea Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea meet Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 178th edition of their London Derby.

Tottenham will be aiming to bounce back quickly after a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth in a midweek fixture. Chelsea will arrive at their cross-town rivals in positive form, having gone unbeaten across six successive fixtures in all competitions.

Tottenham sit 10th in the Premier League table on 20 points. Meanwhile, Chelsea are deflecting questions about a title challenge as they sit second in the table with 28 points, seven points behind league-leaders Liverpool.

HEAD TO HEAD

Tottenham and Chelsea have met on 177 occasions, dating back to 1909 when Spurs fell 2-1 in a League Division One match. Over their last 10 meetings in all competitions, Chelsea have dominated their rivals, winning seven times, drawing twice and losing just once.

The Blues lead the all-time series, having won 79 times and drawn on 42 occasions. Most recently, Chelsea won each fixture versus Spurs during the 2023/2024 season by an aggregate score of 6-1.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: TOT +210 Draw +310, CHE +110 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: TOT +230 Draw +290, CHE +105 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: TOT +210 Draw +300, CHE +110 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: TOT +240 Draw +290, CHE +100 (BONUS CODE)

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Tottenham

Tottenham continue to weather an injury and suspension storm that has saddled manager Ange Postecoglou with absences across their ranks.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario remains months away after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle. Central defender Micky van de Ven has missed seven consecutive matches (all competitions) and is not expected back for the weekend's fixture as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has served two games of a seven-match ban being enforced by the English FA. Attacker Richarlison has missed six successive fixtures after suffering a hamstring injury, and indications are that he'll remain unavailable for the tilt with Chelsea.

In shuffling the hand he's been dealt, Postecoglou has been forced into the veteran Fraser Forster between the sticks. Radu Dragusin has filled the gap in the heart of the Spurs' backline, making seven successive starts (all competitions) and playing the full 90 minutes in each appearance. Though, fellow center-back Ben Davies (undisclosed) is questionable for the clash after undergoing a scan following a mid-week injury.

James Maddison has been the key creative piece in midfield while Tottenham's attacking trio of Son Heung-Min, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson have combined for 13 of their 28 league goals.

Chelsea

Chelsea enter the fixture with a full head of steam. Defenders Reece James and Wesley Fofana will each miss the match with varying degrees of hamstring injuries. Rotational attacker Mykhailo Mudryk is also a doubt for the clash with an illness.

Manager Enzo Maresca opted for a partially-rotated squad during their midweek 5-1 thrashing of Southampton. Regular starters Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson were each left out as unused substitutes and will be fresh for Sunday's match.

In the likely absence of Fofana, expect Maresca to select one of Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, or the infrequently selected Benoit Badiashile in his place. Perhaps the spotlight will shine brightest on Maresca's choice for goalkeeper in this fixture after handing summer-signing Filip Jorgensen his first Premier League start Wednesday versus the Saints.

FORMATIONS

Postecoglou is likely to set up Spurs in their familiar 4-3-3 formation with a focus on holding a high backline while in possession and aggressively pressing Chelsea when dispossessed. Pedro Porro was asked to play just the final 28 minutes in Spurs' midweek disappointment, and therefore, should be fresh for the clash. The right-fullback creates a potent one-two punch down the right flank when he joins Brennan Johnson in attack on over-lapping runs. With holding midfielder Bentancur out due to suspension, Yves Bissouma has capably taken-on the role of defensive midfielder ahead of the Spurs backline, making seven tackles (four won) and three interceptions over his two appearances (two starts) since Bentancur has been unavailable.

Under the tutelage and tactics of Maresca, Chelsea have implemented a hybrid 4-2-3-1 system that has clearly resonated with the players. The Blues lead the Premier League with 31 goals scored, and only Arsenal and Liverpool have conceded less than the 15 allowed by Chelsea.

Chelsea typically deploy either Marc Cucurella or Malo Gusto as inverted full-backs into the midfield when in possession, creating a stifling 2-3-5 attacking shape. On paper, Cole Palmer is likely to be positioned in the No. 10 role behind Jackson, but the scintillating attacking midfielder will use his license to roam the pitch, leaving the pocket available for the likes of Enzo Fernandez or Malo Gusto to run into and press the defense.

Maresca has made varying decisions regarding with whom Palmer and Jackson should be paired in attack, based upon the opponent. Where Maresca sees speed on the flanks as a priority, expect Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto to be involved. When implementing a possession-based gameplan, the Italian manager has opted for the likes of Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho.

RECENT FORM

Tottenham Hotspur (LDDWL) are struggling for consistency as they hope to climb the table. Their famous 4-0 victory at Manchester City was sandwiched between a 2-1 home loss to Ipswich Town and a 1-1 draw at home versus Fulham.

Chelsea (WWWWD) enter the fixture in full gallop, having not suffered a defeat since October. Over their most recent five Premier League fixtures (three wins, two draws), the Blues have outscored their opponents by an aggregate score of 12-4.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dejan Kulusevski: With Spurs having waded into the murky water of the midtable, I expect Postecoglou to lean on his most experienced players to right the ship. Kulusevski has appeared in each of Tottenham's 14 Premier League fixtures (12 starts) this season, attempting 21 shots (eight on goal), creating 34 chances, assisting three goals and scoring twice.

Enzo Fernandez: After starting the season in search of a place in Maresca's system, Fernandez has found his footing in the Chelsea midfield of late. Over his most recent four appearances (three starts) in all competitions, the highly-touted midfielder has reeled off two goals and three assists.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Nicolas Jackson

Through 13 Premier League appearances (13 starts), Jackson has scored in more matches than he has not. The Chelsea striker has bagged eight goals and three assists, including scoring once in each of his most recent two appearances. Chelsea's playing style is geared toward downhill play that will look to take advantage of the vast space behind a high-pressing, depleted Tottenham backline. Expect Jackson's determined style of play to be as much of a test as his skill for the short-handed Spurs' XI.

Result: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Tottenham: Dec. 1 at Southampton

Chelsea: Dec. 15 vs. Brentford