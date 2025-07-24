Joao Mario News: Moves to Juventus

Mario has inked a contract with Juventus until 2030 after coming in from Porto.

Mario is replacing Alberto Costa, who'll take the opposite route and, as things stand, will compete with Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie to be the top option on the right wing, although the former is rumored to be leaving the team. He notched two assists, 25 crosses (six accurate), 14 tackles and 13 clearances in eight Champions League appearances last season. He dished out three helpers in 27 domestic matches in 2024/2025.