After a draw to begin the 2025-26 Blues' season, they fell down one early at West Ham. Fewer than 10 minutes later, Pedro stepped up. Using a corner, the Blues' first goal is one he headed in. He rewarded the Blues' corner-kick taker Pedro Neto by assisting him for their second goal. Having established a firm lead, Pedro (Joao) added insult to injury, helping center-back Trevoh Chalobah score, which ensured the former's second assist. Except for him, none of their players' 2025-26 G\/A is more than one, and he has three.