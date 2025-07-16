Joao Pedro News: Scores in win
Joao Pedro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Leon.
Pedro made his first appearance with his new club Atletico San Luis and he started off strong as he scored the winning goal in the 91st minute. He beat the goalkeeper with a shot from short-range as he gave his team three points in the opening fixture of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now