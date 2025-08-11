Pedro had a poor performance as he failed to take a shot in one hour of play before being sent off. He's now forced to serve a one-game ban next weekend at Puebla and may play again in week six versus Queretaro. Prior to his last game, the striker made the score sheet in four of his first five starts for San Luis between Liga MX and Leagues Cup competitions. While it's difficult to find such consistency in any of the bench members, Yan Phillipe and youngster Diego Abitia are possible replacements, and there's a chance that Mateo Klimowicz could move from attacking midfield to center-forward.