Panichelli equalized in the 26th minute with a header from Guela Doue's cross and struck again right after the break from a Diego Moreira delivery. He bullied the back line throughout and gave Strasbourg an outlet whenever they cleared their lines. His seventh of the season kept Strasbourg in front until the final 15 minutes. He leaves Paris with two goals, three chances created and five shots, as he has completely established himself in the starting XI for Strasbourg with seven goals in eight appearances.