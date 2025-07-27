Menu
Joaquin Panichelli News: Joins Strasbourg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 27, 2025 at 2:50am

Panichelli has joined Strasbourg until 2030 on a permanent move from Alaves, his new club announced.

Panichelli joined Alaves in 2023 and played mostly with the reserve team before suffering a long-term knee injury. Last season, he had a decent loan spell with Mirandes, scoring 20 goals in 40 games. The forward will now discover French football under coach Liam Rosenior and serve as a backup to Emanuel Emegha.

Joaquin Panichelli
Strasbourg
