Joaquin Pereyra News: Heading for suspension

Pereyra recorded four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Pereyra will serve his first suspension of the season after picking up his fifth yellow card in the last 11 appearances. He has improved since his freshman year in the league in 2024, recording two goals with six assists in 24 appearances (21 starts).