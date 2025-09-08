Scally was forced off late in the game against Stuttgart with thigh discomfort and was again substituted in the 20th minute of Friday's friendly due to a minor issue. Coach Gerardo Seoane said he believes it is not an injury but just discomfort preventing him from playing freely. Scally will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can recover from that issue and keep his starting role for upcoming fixtures with Gladbach. That said, if he has to miss some time, Luca Netz will likely replace him in the backline.