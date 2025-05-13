Joel Ward News: Set to depart club

Ward is set to exit the Crystal Palace following the end of the season, accoridng to his club.

Ward has reached the end of his stay with Palace after a long tenure with the club, having joined at the beginning of the 2012/13 season. In his time with the club, he has served as an everyday starter for most of the time, racking up 363 matches played with the Eagles to this point. He will now depart at the end of the season in search of his next destination, likely looking to remain in the Premier League, although he did see a heavy drop in time this campaign after only appearing once all season.