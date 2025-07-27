Joel Waterman News: Handed suspension
Waterman generated three clearances and three interceptions in Friday's 3-1 win against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.
Waterman is set for another suspension after seeing a yellow card vs New England on Friday. Since returning from national team duty, the defender start the last four games, recording an assist while generating 11 clearances and eight tackles (five won) in that span.
