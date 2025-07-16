Johan Bakayoko News: Signs with Leipzig
Bakayoko completed a transfer to Leipzig from PSV.
Bakayoko has been one of the most hyped wingers in the Eredivisie, showing his talent in European competition as well. He's now got his big move, joining Leipzig, where he should compete for immediate minutes. He will likely play more central in Leipzig, with their system preferring attacking midfielders to traditional wingers.
