Manzambi will miss the next two games of Freiburg against Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim due to suspension after the league decided to suspend him an additional game. This will leave him sidelined until next month since his next chance to play in the Bundesliga will come against Gladbach on Oct. 5. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been an undisputed starter for the club of the Black Forest, with Lucas Holer likely playing deeper on the field as a number 10, leaving some space for Igor Matanovic to lead the frontline.