Johan Rojas News: Scores goal against Queretaro

Rojas scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 victory over Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Rojas finished off with a powerful volley after finding a loose ball inside the opposition box, scoring the first goal of the match in the 15th minute. Additionally, the winger's five shots tied for the highest figure in the game. He moved into the starting XI after coming off the bench in the previous clash, and the goal was his first direct contribution of the campaign. He remains in contention with Pavel Perez and Raul Sanchez to avoid being dropped to a substitute role, as it's possible that two out of those three players feature in the wide left positions of the current 3-4-3 formation.