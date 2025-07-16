Johnny Cardoso News: Signs with Atletico Madrid

Cardoso has completed a transfer to Atletico Madrid from Betis, according to his new club.

Cardoso is going to remain in La Liga but is finally making his anticipated move, as he has signed with Atletico Madrid for the next five seasons. He is coming off a career season with Betis, starting in 24 of his 28 appearances while recording three goals and one assist, being slightly hindered by a few injuries. He will likely look to assume a starting role early in his time with the club, a solid presence in the defensive portion of the midfield that has proven he can compete in La Liga.