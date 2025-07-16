Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Joins Levante

Olasagasti has completed a transfer to Levante from Real Sociedad, according to his former club.

Olasagasti is leaving Real Sociedad after a long tenure with the club, rising through the academy before departing for Levante this offseason. He held more of a rotational role with Sociedad last season, starting in seven of his 22 appearances while scoring a goal and an assist. However, with a newly promoted team, he could see a larger role, possibly pushing for a starting spot.