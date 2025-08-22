Gorrotxategi suffered an ankle injury last week that kept him out of the season opener against Valencia on Saturday. The issue was only minor as the midfielder returned to team training on Friday and is in a good position to be available for Sunday's clash with Espanyol. Gorrotxategi was a regular starter during pre-season and is expected to hold a meaningful role with Real Sociedad this season. He could return directly to the starting XI on Sunday, which would push Benat Turrientes into a bench role.