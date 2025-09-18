Martin is expected to be a regular for the Spain U20 squad since he's one of the few defenders with sizable experience in LaLiga. This means he'll miss several Real Sociedad matches, and with the tournament running until mid-October, he could return to the San Sebastian squad in late October. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy squads, as he's barely a depth piece for Real Sociedad. The Spanish squad will travel to Chile on Monday, however, so Martin could be available to face Betis on Friday if needed.