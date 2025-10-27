Clauss had a sensational start to the game against Rennes on Sunday as he provided the assist for Sofiane Diop's opener before scoring a goal himself a few minutes later in first-half stoppage time. The full-back, however, suffered a hyperextension to his knee and was forced off at halftime for that reason. Clauss will likely be assessed in the coming hours to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss some time. If that is the case, Tom Louchet is expected to start in his place on the right flank while he is sidelined.