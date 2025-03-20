Jonathan Dean Injury: Set for extended absence
Dean suffered a punctured lung and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, Joe Chatz of OnTap SportsNet reports.
Dean suffered the injury in the previous league match against Toronto, and he's expected to be sidelined for several weeks -- even in a best-case scenario. Dean had started in his last four appearances, so either Leonardo Barroso or Justin Reynolds will take his place on the right side of the defense.
