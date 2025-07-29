Fischer was formed at AB Copenhagen, where he played for the senior team at only 17 years old. After eight years with his former club, he joined Hobro IK to continue his progression, and his performances were spotted by Fredrikstad FK, the historic club of the Norwegian championship, recently promoted back to the first division. Fischer became an undisputed starter between the posts in his first season, appearing in 35 games and securing 17 clean sheets, helping the team win the Norwegian Cup. With his excellent footwork and potential, Fischer will without a doubt become the new starting goalkeeper for the Grenats heading into the 2025\/26 Ligue 1 campaign.