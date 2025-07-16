Jonathan Osorio News: On bench for San Diego match

Osorio (lower body) is on the bench for the midweek trip to San Diego.

Osorio will look to make an impact via passes and corner kicks if given the chance to make his first appearance since May 31. With two goals over his last 12 MLS games, the midfielder could also be an occasional attacking contributor. He's an option to replace Matthew Longstaff, Maxime Dominguez or Alonso Coello on Wednesday.