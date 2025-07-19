Jonathan Perlaza News: Scores in loss

Perlaza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Necaxa.

Perlaza capitalized on a chance in front of the opposing goalkeeper in the 33rd minute, though that wasn't enough for the visitors to avoid defeat against Rayos. He played in a left-back position which had previously been taken by Francisco Venegas. If that remains the case in future matches, the Ecuadorian could be reliable for both attacking and defensive production, even though he's unlikely to score a lot of goals as part of a weak squad.