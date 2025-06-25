Jonathan Rodriguez Injury: Season over

Rodriguez is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery and is ruled out for the rest of the season, coach Phil Neville said in a press conference.

Rodriguez will undergo surgery on his knee and is ruled out for the remainder of the season. This is a big blow for the Timbers given his contributions during the 2024 season with 16 goals and five assists in 30 appearances. This season, he featured six times with one goal and one assist, all off the bench. Felipe Mora will take on a larger role in the frontline for the rest of the campaign.