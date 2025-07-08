Menu
Jonathan Rodriguez Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Rodriguez (knee) underwent surgery Monday and is now out for the remainder of the season, the club announced.

Rodriguez's surgery was announced in late June and is now official. The forward will miss the remainder of the season as expected while he recovers from the cartilage repair. Rodriguez finishes the season with one goal and one assist in six appearances off the bench.

Jonathan Rodriguez
Portland Timbers
