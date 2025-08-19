Rowe did not train with the squad on Monday as he has been excluded for an undetermined time following a major dispute with Adrien Rabiot after the season opener against Rennes on Friday. The Englishman had a poor game, showing lack of investment, and was criticized by Rabiot for that reason, with the dispute escalating into a fight that Sporting Director Medhi Benatia had to personally intervene to stop. Rowe's future in Marseille, as well as his participation in Saturday's clash against Paris FC, remain in doubt since the winger is reportedly on the move, with Italian clubs keen on signing him this summer, meaning he could have played his last minutes for Marseille.