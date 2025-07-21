Jordan Sierra News: Heads home winning goal

Sierra scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Puebla. He was subbed off due to injury in the 83rd minute.

Sierra assisted on a blocked shot attempt early in the match but broke through soon after, as he headed home a rebound off a shot from Nicolas Benedetti for their squad's second goal of the match. Sierra subbed out in the 83rd minute.