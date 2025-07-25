Menu
Jordan Veretout News: Completes transfer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Veretout has completed a transfer to Al-Arabi from Lyon, according to his former club.

Veretout will no longer continue with Lyon after a season with the club, and has been sent to Al-Arabi on a permanent loan. He started in 19 of his 27 appearances last season while registering two goals, so this is a bit of a surprise. However, it appears it needed to be done to help the club's financial situation, leaving after only a year with Lyon.

