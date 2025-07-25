Jordi Alba Injury: Could miss Cincinnati match
Alba could be suspended for Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati after skipping the All-Star Game, The Guardian reports.
Alba and teammate Lionel Messi both decided to skip out on the midseason showcase, and previous players who made that decision were given one-match bans. There hasn't been an official announcement from the league that the Inter Miami stars are suspended, so it's something to keep a watch on.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now