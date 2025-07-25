Menu
Jordi Alba News: Handed ban Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Alba will be suspended for Saturday's clash with Cincinnati due to missing the All-Star Game, MLS announced.

Alba is set for a one-match ban after deciding to pull out of the All-Star Game. The left-back is a massive loss for Miami in a clash against one of the best teams in the league. Noah Allen is the top choice to fill in at left-back. Alba will be eligible to return for an Aug. 10 trip to Orlando.

