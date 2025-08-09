Cortizo could be a useful signing for the Lions, strengthening their offensive midfield with passing and distance shooting ability. Despite having shown great talent when he played for Puebla, he never managed to become a consistent starter with Rayados, and that limited his fantasy value. He'll now look for more opportunities in a competition with James Rodriguez, Ivan Moreno and Daniel Arcila. Cortizo will also be a potential set-piece taker, but it might be tough for him to have a big portion of those plays while Rodriguez is on the field.